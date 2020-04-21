Tags:IDF
Watch: IDF soldiers sing 'Ani Maamin' while preparing packages for the elderly
Soldiers from the Sderot yeshiva, Karnei Shomron, and Gush Etzion hold their own Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony.
Soldiers singing
Screenshot
|
