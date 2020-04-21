Decline in number of coronavirus patients on respirators

Coronavirus death toll in Israel rises to 181, with 13,888 total confirmed cases. 142 patients in serious condition, 113 on respirators.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel rose to 181 Tuesday morning, Israel’s Health Ministry said in its daily update.

A total of 13,883 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported as of Tuesday morning, including 4,353 people who have recovered from the virus.

Of the remaining active cases, 142 are serious or critical, including 113 patients currently relying on breathing machines.

In addition, 135 patients are in moderate condition, while 9,072 are in light condition.

Early Tuesday morning, 48-year-old Rabbi Chaim Aharon Torchin, dean of the Ohr Yitzhak yeshiva in Bnei Brak, passed away after becoming infected with the coronavirus.