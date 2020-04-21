Special education schools reopen: This is what it looks like

Parents of special ed children can choose whether to send to school or not, each student will receive a distance learning program as well.

The Education Ministry on Tuesday morning reopened special education schools and preschools, allowing approximately 50,000 students to begin a gradual return to their studies.

Parents have been offered the option of sending their children to school or keeping them home, and the school facilities have been cleaned and disinfected.

The special education schools will operate as follows:

Learning and therapy sessions will be held on set days, which will be decided ahead of time. Learning may happen in shifts.

Students will meet in groups of two or three per classroom, with two set staff members. Each student will receive a personal schedule, and will attend school up to three times a week, as agreed with the parent. Students will receive the therapies usually offered to them, as much as possible.

Each school day will last between two and three hours, and each student will receive a distance learning program as well. Recess will be given to each class separately, in a separate area.

Movement in common areas of the school will be in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines, including preserving a distance of two meters between individuals as much as possible, limits on the number of people, and adherence to hygiene guidelines. Individuals will also be required to wear masks.

"Special education is at the top of our priority list," Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Yamina) said. "I am happy that my proposal was approved by the government and is beginning today. It's true that we are returning to a different normal, but it has great symbolism in this complex period, when the coronavirus is spreading. I will continue to work so that the educational system will reopen as soon as possible."

Education Ministry Director-General Shmuel Abuav said: "In light of its importance, the special education population is the focus of our action. We worked night and day in order to create a new normal for students and their parents, which would provide them with continuous therapies and an atmosphere of stability. The resumption [of school] is gradual and we have challenges ahead of us, but the national task is clear, and we will continue working towards bringing all students back to school full time."