48-year-old dies in Tel Aviv, becoming 180th coronavirus victim in Israel

Man with no known preexisting medical conditions dies in Tel Aviv at the age of 48 as a result of coronavirus infection.

A 48-year-old man died in Tel Aviv as a result of a coronavirus infection, officials at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv reported Tuesday morning.

The man had no known preexisting medical conditions.

The latest fatality pushes the coronavirus death toll in Israel to 180.

The total number of confirmed cases in Israel rose to 13,713 on Tuesday, including 147 people currently in serious or critical condition. Of those, 117 are currently connected to breathing machines.

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus rose to 4,049.