Hamas: We're not afraid of the unity government

Senior Hamas official: The Israeli entity is an enemy of the Palestinian people and the greatest threat to the region.

The Hamas terrorist organization on Monday called for the unification of the ranks in the Palestinian Arab camp in response to the agreement on the establishment of a national unity government in Israel, which was signed between the Likud and Blue and White parties.

Hazim Qasim, a spokesman for Hamas, said that the unity government established on the basis of an agreement to annex parts of Judea and Samaria demonstrates the “intensification of the dangers to the Palestinian issue.”

He called on the Palestinian Authority to take a clear stance on Israel and to join the camp fighting against it.

Fawzi Barhum, a senior Hamas official, said his organization is not afraid of the unity government in Israel, stressing that relying on the peace process with Israel is a wrong move that is based on an illusion.

Barhum noted that "the Israeli entity is an enemy of the Palestinian people and the greatest threat to the region" and added that the Israeli unity government will rush the Palestinian leadership to formulate a unified national strategy based on the resistance and protection of the Palestinian people's rights.