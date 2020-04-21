Trump's surprising answer to the coronavirus question

Journalist asked Trump whether his attitude towards the virus "got people sick". He replied: "A lot of people love Trump. I won".

During the daily coronavirus task force briefing, PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked President Trump about his attitude towards the virus at the beginning of the crisis.

"I interviewed someone who says that his family got sick... mainly because the president wasn't taking it seriously," she said and continued, "He said his family members got sick because they were listening to you. Are you concerned that downplaying the virus maybe got people sick?"

Trump started his answer with a statement that raised many eyebrows. "A lot of people love Trump, right?", the president replied. "A lot of people love me, I guess I'm here for a reason... to the best of my knowledge, I won. And I think we're going to win again, I think we're going to win in a landslide."

Trump then continued and emphasized how early he responded to the threat: "In January we put a ban on China, and before March we put a ban on Europe, so how could you say I wasn't taking it seriously?"

Alcindor then asked Trump about the rallies that took place in February and March.

"I don't know about rallies," Trump replied. "I really don't know about rallies. I know one thing - I haven't left the White House in months, except for a brief moment..."

Alcindor continued and said to the president: "You held a rally in March."

"I don't know," Trump answered. "Did I hold a rally? I'm sorry I held a rally... did I hold a rally?" Trump then continued to stress that he banned entry from China very early and that proves that he took the issue very seriously.