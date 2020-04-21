The life challenge according to Rebbetzin Esther Jungreis

Rebbitzin Esther Jungreis opens up about her feelings on the iPhone generation, shidduchim and more.

Rebbitzin Esther Jungreis, founder of Hineni, sits down in Jerusalem for an incisive, moving, honest and inspiring interview with Arutz Sheva's Derech Eretz Show.

The Holocaust survivor, best-selling author and globe-trotting speaker gives it straight from the heart. Rebbetzin Jungreis shares her thoughts about modern technology, marriage, divorce, the challenges of child rearing and family harmony, the plagues of socially isolating technology, chasing happiness and our inability to cry.