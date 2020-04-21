Third CNN anchor tests positive for coronavirus

CNN anchor Richard Quest announced on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms - just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives," Quest wrote on Twitter shortly after making the announcement on air.

Quest becomes the third on-air employee of CNN to test positive for COVID-19. Chris Cuomo tested positive for the virus earlier this month and went into self-isolation.

Another CNN host, Brooke Baldwin, was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Hill noted that all three personalities are based in New York, where the death toll in the state has risen to 12,654, according to Johns Hopkins University, the highest coronavirus death toll in the country.

The US death toll exceeded 40,000 over the weekend.