IDF fighters identify Arabs trying to throw firebombs at a military post. One terrorist shot and arrested.

IDF fighters thwarted an attempted terror attack in Gush Etzion on Monday evening.

During an IDF operation near the Amos junction, the fighters identified a number of Arab suspects who were planning to throw firebombs at the IDF post. They opened fire at one of the suspects.

The suspect was injured and was transported for continued medical treatment at a hospital.

The incident is being investigated.