Death toll from coronavirus rises to 179

Two coronavirus carriers pass away at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital reported on Monday evening that two coronavirus carriers had passed away in the hospital’s special intensive care unit for coronavirus patients.

The first death is a 63-year-old man with underlying conditions who has been in the ward for 17 days, and was listed in serious condition.

The hospital staff allowed his family to say goodbye to him before his passing.

The other death is an 85-year-old woman with underlying conditions who had been treated at Hadassah for the past two weeks and was recently on a respirator in serious condition. Her family also came to say goodbye to her.

The death toll in Israel from the coronavirus now stands at 179.

Earlier on Monday, the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera announced that Elimelech Kraus, a 71-year-old coronavirus carrier, had passed away.

"The patient was in very difficult and critical condition from the day he was admitted to the hospital. The patient suffered from various underlying conditions. Out of consideration for the members of his family, and in light of their wishes, and as the hospital practices sensitivity and compassion in these situations, they were permitted to enter the ward in a secure manner, to say goodbye to him," the hospital said.