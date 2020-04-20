PM speaks to Right bloc party leaders saying he will continue to uphold principles that led bloc in previous government also in current one.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today spoke to all national camp faction leaders, representing all 59 members of the Right-leaning bloc, and updated them on the coalition agreement with the Blue and White Party.

The Prime Minister said establishing a unity government in the face of the coronavirus epidemic is a national imperative.

He pledged that he would continue to uphold the principles of the national camp and the Right-leaning bloc in the unity government.

Before briefings Netanyahu held separately with Defense Minister and Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett, Transport Minister and National Union Chairman Betzalel Smotrich, and Education Minister and Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Yamina officials said Netanyahu appeared to be pushing them out of the government.

However, Likud officials maintain that ministries are being kept for Jewish Home and negotiations between the parties will have to take place until they reach an agreement.

Netanyahu granted the haredi parties the same positions they held in the previous government, as opposed to Yamina that would receive lower-level ministry positions.