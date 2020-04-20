Left angry: 'Corrupt dirty-deal'

The Leftist parties reacted furiously to the agreement signed between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz to establish a unity government.

Meretz Chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz said that "Bibi and Gantz's gift to Israeli citizens in the huge economic crisis: The largest government in the history of the country.

"34 ministers (and other deputies) are ridiculous to sew a corrupt dirty-deal. Thank you, truly a heartfelt thank you," comments MK Horowitz.

Joint Arab List Chairman MK Ayman Odeh claimed that "Gantz and Netanyahu's surrender government is a slap in the face of the civilian majority who repeatedly went to the polls to oust Netanyahu. Gantz wasn't brave enough to win and chose to legitimize annexation, racism, and corruption."

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg personally attacked Benny Gantz, saying, "Whoever was supposed to be the Prime Minister of Change chose to raise a white flag tonight instead of winning. Gantz shattered the hope of the majority of the Israeli public and sold the mandate we gave him to a corrupt inciter. It isn't an emergency government but a government that poses an emergency to Israeli democracy."

At the same time, the Movement for Quality Government filed a Supreme Court petition this evening to prevent Binyamin Netanyahu from serving as prime minister after he was charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Coalition negotiating team Chairman Minister Yariv Levin on the other hand welcomed the move. "A national emergency government is the right and logical thing at this time. We need unity so we can address the economic and health challenges that are facing us, and to emerge from this crisis stronger.

"This time offers us the chance and window of opportunity to carry out historic moves that are already underway. Applying sovereignty to communities in Judea and Samaria is the soul of the Jewish People and there's no better time for this important move for a broad and solid national unity government," Levin said.

"After three election campaigns in which I led negotiations with Prime Minister Netanyahu, it's time for unity. I congratulate the Prime Minister and MK Benny Gantz on the important agreements they reached, and am convinced that together we can lead Israel towards a better future," concluded the Minister.

MK Yoaz Hendel (Derech Eretz) also welcomed the agreement to establish a unity government. "It is the eve of Holocaust Day. With the perspective of the generations we can learn about our weaknesses and strengths as a people. We can get proportions on daily life and the right to raise children in a sovereign and independent state. 'Never again' is the State of Israel's answer to outside enemies but that should also be our answer to the danger of a civil war. I thought from the first moment that the State of Israel needs a unity government.

"It's not just the need of the hour but an ideology that stems from the deepest place of recognizing this people for its shortcomings and strengths. Not everything is perfect, but there's nothing more fitting than a unity government on this evening. I am glad that I was privileged to be part of the causes of establishing such a government for the State of Israel," Hendel said.

Efrat Council head Oded Ravivi welcomed the agreement, saying, "Tonight it was proven that the two are leaders who made a tough decision to go for unity despite criticism from the camps. As a lawyer, I learned that when both parties are dissatisfied, it's a sign good compromise was made.

"This compromise is good and critical to the future of Israel. We're not finished treating the coronavirus, and we face an economic challenge. In Israeli society, on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, it is only fitting that we demonstrate unity in Israel. On behalf of all of us, I wish good luck to the new government," says Ravivi.

Beit El Council head Shai Alon added: "We always welcome unity among the people of Israel, but also at a time when it's needed more than usual, it mustn't come at the expense of half-a-million Israeli citizens. There's an historic opportunity to worry about the future of the settlement and to apply sovereignty. I hope the government that is formed shouldn't miss it."