EU to 'fight Holocaust denial'

EU: 'We will continue to fight anti-Semitism and take all measures to prevent a situation in which the evil will rise again.'

The European Union today issued a special announcement to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day that opens this evening.

"We reiterate our commitment to ensure that Holocaust memory and education are based on scientific historical research, to combat Holocaust denial, forgery, and false narratives of the Holocaust," the EU noted.

The EU added: "In today's world, anti-Semitism and racism continue to exist. All Jewish communities live too often in fear of discrimination and anti-Semitic attacks.

"We must constantly remind ourselves that anti-Semitism does not only harm Jews. It destroys the hearts of democratic societies and threatens our future," the EU noted.

The EU concluded, "Today, on Holocaust Day, we emphasize and reaffirm our responsibility to never forget the lessons of the Holocaust. We will continue to fight against anti-Semitism and hatred in all their manifestations, and take all measures to prevent a situation in which the evil will rise again."