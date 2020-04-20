Unity government on the way? Gantz, Netanyahu to meet

Prime Minister, Blue and White leader to meet in another attempt to form unity government. Composition of judiciary committee only obstacle.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman and Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz will meet soon, the two parties said on Monday.

The two were scheduled to meet this morning but no progress was made in talks between them in an attempt to form a unity government.

The latest dispute between the parties concerns the composition of the Judiciary Committee. This is after all other issues have been resolved between the two parties' negotiating teams.

Netanyahu and Gantz's meeting will be held against the backdrop of the Blue and White party's threat to open this week in proceedings to enact laws that would result in Netanyahu's immediate dismissal from office.

However, Likud did not seem to be upset by the ultimatum that had already expired this morning, and believed that the party would find it difficult to effectively promote these legislative initiatives.

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman was furious at Gantz for not advancing the legislation against Netanyahu Monday.

"Enough of the public relations exercises. The dramatic announcement this morning about the explosion of the Likud-Blue and White negotiations and the approval of the law promoted by Yisrael Beyteinu in the Knesset turned out to be nothing but."

"As soon as the Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz broke up the convening of the regular committee for the purpose of promoting the legislative procedures and the establishment of the special committee, the decision of the Knesset Speaker is no more than a sand throw in the public eye. Mr. Knesset Speaker, this leadership can make decisions in real time and not a Yemeni dance with one step forward and two steps back," Liberman wrote on Facebook.