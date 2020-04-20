'Bark' Mitzvah for dogs trend persists

Rachel Paige, a resident of Los Angeles, held a "Bark Mitzvah" ceremony for her dog Sophie.

The female dog, who reached the age of 13, wore a kippah, "read" from the Pentateuch, and got an Aliya to the Torah. The family even picked her up on a chair 13 times.

"Today is Sophie's 13th birthday, which means she has to quit 'Bark Mitzvah'," Paige wrote on Twitter.

"Bark Mitzvah" is a "Bar Mitzvah" ceremony for dogs that marks the arrival of the dog to the age of 13. The ceremony's initiators are mostly Jews who belong to the Reform movement in the United States. Conservative synagogues and most Reform synagogues prohibit the ceremony.