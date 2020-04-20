CNN claims coronavirus spurring vaxx-believer increase

CNN claims the coronavirus pandemic has turned into a "challenge to the anti-vaccine movement", but parents' groups and civil libertarians say if anything, institutional performance has convinced them that health policy may be profit-driven and therefore say greater scrutiny and accountability measures are needed.

CNN cites anecdotal evidence of parents being frightened into a more vaccine-compliant worldview as a result of "[seeing] firsthand what these diseases can do when they're not being fought with vaccines."

Despite CNN claims however, parents' groups report drawing opposite conclusions. For example, a petition addressed to the White House that has already gained 339,824 signatures calls for "investigations into the 'Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation' for medical malpractice and crimes against humanity", that says: "As we look at events surrounding the 'COVID-19 pandemic', various questions remain unanswered. On Oct. 18th of 2019, only weeks prior to ground zero being declared in Wuhan, China, two major events took place. One is 'Event 201', the other is the 'Military World Games' held in none other than Wuhan. Since then a worldwide push for vaccines & biometric tracking has been initiated."

The petition continues: "At the forefront of this is Bill Gates, who has publicly stated his interest in 'reducing population growth' by 10-15%, by means of vaccination. Gates, UNICEF & WHO have already been credibly accused of intentionally sterilizing Kenyan children through the use of a hidden HCG antigen in tetanus vaccines."

One vaccine-awareness activist responded to the CNN article: "In fact the opposite is proving true. More people are becoming anti-vaccine because of coronavirus. They see how the failed medical establishment has 'cared' for this virus."

Another concerned parent quoted CNN's piece: "'Barron said the coronavirus was even persuading some people of the merits of vaccine skepticism...People are tired of this and they're not going to sit at home much longer,' she said. 'We're all losing our livelihoods'.

"What I have seen is more people, including doctors, who see the clear corruption in COVID, are more open to vaccine skepticism," the parent said.

Dr. Paul Offit is Professor of Pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and co-inventor of the rotavirus vaccine. As Vaccine Education Center Director he has been putting the issue in perspective to dispel the confusion: "When Dr. Tony Fauci stands on that podium and says to the country, 'I think we can do this as early as 12-18 months,' that's surprisingly fast. An average length of time to go from additional research to having a vial of a vaccine that's distributed to the country is on average about 20 years. Our vaccine took 26 years... The fastest vaccine I think we ever made was the mumps vaccine, where that virus was isolated in 1963 and was a vaccine in 1967. That was amazingly fast."

Meanwhile, Professor of Global Health at Imperial College, London, and envoy for the World Health Organisation on Covid-19 David Nabarro says humanity will have to live with the threat of coronavirus “for the foreseeable future” and adapt accordingly because there is no guarantee that a vaccine can be successfully developed. Nabarro, quoted in the Guardian, says “You don’t necessarily develop a vaccine that is safe and effective against every virus. Some viruses are very, very difficult when it comes to vaccine development - so for the foreseeable future, we are going to have to find ways to go about our lives with this virus as a constant threat.

“That means isolating those who show signs of the disease and also their contacts. Older people will have to be protected. In addition hospital capacity for dealing with cases will have to be ensured. That is going to be the new normal for us all.”

The sentiment was reflected in another parent's conclusion: "I have eyes in my head and I see that during a time of crisis vaccines are not the savior of humanity. And I see other people around me are not even putting any hope in the vaccines because there's no way the world economy can survive for as long as it would take... many many many pro-vaxxers are changing their mind because of coronavirus."