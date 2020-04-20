Health Minister Yaakov Litzman recovers from coronavirus

Minister Litzman to return to full work routine tomorrow after multiple tests confirm he has recovered from coronavirus infection.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has recovered from the coronavirus and will return to a full work routine tomorrow.

Litzman received the results of a second test which came back negative Monday.

"I have been informed o my complete recovery from the virus, thank G-d," the Health Minister announced. "It was a great opportunity for me to become personally aware of the dedicated work of our precious medical teams. My thanks to everyone who was involved in taking care of me."

Litzman appealed to the citizens of Israel and asked them to continue to abide by the Health Ministry's restrictions. "I urge the citizens of Israel to continue to abide by all the Health Ministry's provisions for social distancing. The relief granted is contingent upon the public's strict observance of the existing restrictions. Only in this way can we defeat the coronavirus, for all Israeli citizens and their health. Together we will succeed with the help of G-d."

Litzman was infected with the virus more than two weeks ago during a grocery shopping near his home.

Following his contagion, many people in the political and security leadership of Israel who came in contact with him entered into isolation. The minister himself did not suffer from symptoms, so he stayed in solitary confinement with his wife Chave, who also fell ill.

Among those required to enter the isolation were Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen. His staff, including Health Ministry director Moshe Bar Siman Tov, were also placed in isolation.