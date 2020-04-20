NY Gov Cuomo: We have passed the coronavirus plateau

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds press briefing on coronavirus efforts, says deaths from the disease have dropped.

Briefing the public in wake of the coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 478 have died in New York state from the coronavirus since yesterday.

Cuomo said that according to reports from New York state hospitals, there are less COVID-19 patients in emergency rooms than before.

The NY Governor noted that it’s been 51 days since the first positive case in New York state.

"If the data holds, and if this trend holds, we are past the high point," Cuomo said.

"The recent news is good", Cuomo empphasized, "that we are on the other side of the plateau and the numbers are coming down. But that's good news only compared to the terrible news that we were living with, which is that constant increase".

Cuomo warned the public: "It's no time to get cocky and it's no time to get arrogant. We have a long way to go and a lot of work to do. This virus has been ahead of us every step of the way. We still have to make sure that we keep that beast under control."