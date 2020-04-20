Emergency fund for the family of R’ Zisha Ritterman

Help support family of pillar of Flatbush community who died suddenly on Passover.

The nation of Israel has lost a very special and holy individual with the sudden passing of R’ Boruch Alexander Zisha Ritterman. R’ Zisha passed away on Friday morning, the second day of Passover.

R’ Zisha was one of the pillars of R’ Avraham Schorr Shlita’s shul and early morning study group, and a member of the Chevra Kadisha (Jewish Burial Society) for many years. The son of Rav Nechemia Chaim Ritterman, the famous first grade Rebbe in Yeshiva Toras Emes Kamenitz, R’ Zisha was well known for his integrity, soft-spoken nature and never wanting to charge people for his computer repair services. He was a resident of the Flatbush community, where he was beloved by all for his warmth and many quiet acts of kindness.

R’ Zisha had just finished mourning for his brother, Shlomoh Ritterman, who suddenly passed away in February.

R’ Zisha leaves behind a wife and four daughters, two of whom are unmarried.

This is an unimaginable tragedy.

His wife and children desperately need our help during this very difficult time.

An Emergency Fund has been established to support the family. Please contribute generously.

Click to donate!

The fund is under auspices of the local rabbanim (listed below):

​Rav Avraham Schorr, Rav Yosef Stern, Rav Aharon Gulkowitz