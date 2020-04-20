Edelstein 'does not regret' resigning as Knesset Speaker

Former Knesset Speaker says if his resignation leads to formation of government it will have been worth the sacrifice.

Former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked were hosted at a meeting leadership of the Samaria communities, which is held every year by the Samaria Regional Council.

This year the event took place through the ''Zoom'' application. Edelstein referred to efforts to establish a unity government and the prospect of sovereignty: "Regarding sovereignty, we are talking about executing it at best immediately and at worst within a few months of this plan, and we must add to it the Blue and White that is joining the government and realizing it cannot block this event."

"We are in a situation we are unfamiliar with, and I sincerely hope that we do not miss this opportunity. We are in the right direction in terms of the status of the homeland in Judea and Samaria."

Edelstein does not regret his resignation as Knesset Speaker, "I do not regret the move I made, if that is what leadd to the establishment of a government in Israel, even if there is a price I am willing to pay it." Edelstein, at the end of his remarks, noted the admirable way in which the Samaria Regional Council is managing the coronavirus crisis and praised the Samaria Council chairman for his determination and professionalism in which he fought for sovereignty, construction and against the coronavirus.

MK Ayelet Shaked addressed the current political situation, saying: "the political situation is very complex for us, because according to our polls, our situation is good, but we must not act on polls but instead on need to form a government."

"The prime minister is first focused on signing on a unity government with Gantz. We are very concerned, firstly that we have lost the justice portfolio. The portfolio control will move to the left and it has a very large price. We do not know what will be with sovereignty. We are very worried," Shaked said.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan said: "Unity is what the State of Israel needs today and therefore it is an order of the time. We would all prefer a national government, but today, in the economic and health crisis we all experience, there is no more unity government and that is what we expect. You will be assured that sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will be applied in the coming months as promised."