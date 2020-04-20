Written driving tests to restart this week

Beginning on Wednesday, Israelis seeking to receive a driving license will be able to take the written ("theory") test again, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) said.

The tests were canceled several weeks ago due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The tests will be conducted in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines: Registration for the test will be online, or via the Transportation Ministry's hotline, and payment will be online as well.

Every individual taking the test will need to sign upon entrance that his temperature has been measured within the past hour and is no more than 38 degrees Celsius. If an individual has not taken his temperature within the past hour, he will be required to do so before taking the test.

Every testing site will have a hand-washing station with water and soap, and near it there will be a stand with appropriate disinfectants.

Each person taking the test will be required to wear a face mask which fully covers both the nose and mouth, as well as have sterile gloves.

Only eight people will be allowed to take the test in a given location at the same time, and there will be a two-meter space between each individual, in accordance with Health Ministry requirements.