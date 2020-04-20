Watch: Police disperse crowd in Bnei Brak synagogue

Police this morning arrived at a synagogue on Abarbanel Street in Bnei Brak and dispersed crowds who sequestered themselves behind a locked door, contrary to directives. They were issued citations.

Hours later, police were again called to Elisha Street in Bnei Brak, where they located dozens of worshipers behind a locked door, including a four-year-old boy.

Beyond the fact that directives prohibit presence within synagogues, dozens of congregants were in the place without masks and did not maintain distance as directed.

The gathered were dispersed after the police issued fifteen citations in accordance with Health Order Regulation provisions.

Police call on the public to continue adhering to the life-saving guidelines: "Some allowances have been announced in recent days, but there are still restrictions that remain and there's a public duty to keep them in order to maintain public health and to succeed, together, to overcome the spread of the coronavirus and return to our routine as soon as possible."