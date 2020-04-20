Tags:i24NEWS
Israeli military intelligence joins the war on the coronavirus
Yoam Limor of Strictly Security speaks with IDF Captain "Y", head of the Israel's National Coronavirus Information Center.
COVID-19 coronavirus
iStock
|
MainAll NewsDefense/SecurityIsraeli military intelligence joins the war on the coronavirus
Israeli military intelligence joins the war on the coronavirus
Yoam Limor of Strictly Security speaks with IDF Captain "Y", head of the Israel's National Coronavirus Information Center.
COVID-19 coronavirus
iStock
Tags:i24NEWS
top