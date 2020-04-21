

Artists offer live interactive shows to disadvantaged populations isolated due to COVID-19 New JCT initiative brings musicians and artists into the homes of children with disabilities during the COVID-19 crisis. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Nitzan Roitman Musician Nitzan Roitman, who did two shows for Shalva and Zichron Menachem In the new reality of self-isolation, certain populations such as children, people with disabilities and youth-at-risk, who rely on interactive therapy for cognitive stimulation, are currently stuck at home with much less access.



In response, as part of its new TakeAction program and in partnership with website-building company Wix, the Jerusalem College of Technology’s (Machon Lev) LevTech Entrepreneurship Center has launched Artists TakeAction – an online platform for virtual shows in which musicians and other artists interact live with audiences of all types.



As part of the new initiative, artists donate their time to do live interactive shows like music, storytelling, magic, animal shows and more to engage children, people with disabilities, and the general public isolated at home during the coronavirus crisis. Artists who are already set to do live shows through other platforms are also invited to publicize their events on the site, so that, for example, a parent can see all the events listed in one place.



“Even weeks into this new reality of staying at home, we are all still working to adapt and create new ways to maintain good physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing, especially for vulnerable populations,” said Orlee Guttman, JCT’s Director of Strategic Partnerships and co-Founder of LevTech. “With Artists TakeAction, we created the platform to bring interactive stimulation into the homes of those who need it. The response has been incredible thus far from parents, children, and youth who rely on this type of interaction in their day-to-day lives. Wix has been an amazing partner with us through this and we are thrilled to be providing such an important service for so many.”



Artists TakeAction has partnered with organizations such as Shalva, which works with individuals with disabilities; Zichron Menachem, which helps children and families with cancer; and Kav L'Noar, which provides support and guidance for youth-at-risk. Some events on the platform over the past pilot week have included concerts with musicians, such as Mishael Dee, Nitzan Roitman, Shim Craimer, Nachman Solomon, magician and mentalist Assaf Salomon, a live show with Eli Balams’ Animal Kingdom, and story time with acclaimed children's author Debbie Herman.



Apart from its new TakeAction coronavirus relief project, LevTech works throughout the year to apply the untapped potential of engineering and business students and JCT graduates from the Orthodox and haredi communities to create innovative solutions to identified challenges in the medical and social sectors. Many of JCT's students, including the approximately 40% who come from the haredi community, have not previously been exposed to cutting-edge technologies. Through LevTech they are now spearheading innovation for the benefit of vulnerable populations. Artists TakeAction is part of the larger TakeAction project, a special program which leverages the talents of JCT's students, graduates and faculty to develop technological solutions for emerging needs in social service and emergency relief due to COVID-19. These software solutions and products will enable emergency services and nonprofits to serve the people they normally help but with whom they now have limited contact — including the elderly, children with disabilities, the sick, people in need of food and medicine, and any population whose existing vulnerabilities are amplified during this era of self-isolation.





