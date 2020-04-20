Biden: "Honored to have earned J Street's endorsement"

The J Street organization announced that it endorses former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential bid. This is the organization's first ever presidential endorsement.

Biden said to The Daily Beast that he is honored by the endorsement. “I’m honored to have earned J Street’s first-ever presidential endorsement,” Biden said, "J Street has been a powerful voice to advance social justice here at home, and to advocate for a two-state solution that advances Middle East Peace".

"I share with J Street’s membership an unyielding dedication to the survival and security of Israel, and an equal commitment to creating a future of peace and opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian children alike. That’s what we have to keep working toward—and what I’ll do as President with J Street’s support.”

J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami said to The Daily Beast: “The alignment in the Democratic Party and the shift of the conversation on our issues allows us to feel really great about lining up behind someone like Joe Biden".

Ben-Ami added: “Politics is different in 2020 than it was in 2016, and this issue is no exception. The way the politics in Israel has moved so far right and the way Trump has embraced what’s going on there has created a lot more space for Democratic candidates.”