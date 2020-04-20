WZO report: Sharp increase in anti-Semitism

A special report by the World Zionist Organization released today reveals a sharp increase in cases of Antisemitism following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Vice-Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel stated, "the findings of the report show that the scourge of Antisemitism has already become a malignant disease that disperses its poison around the world."

The World Forgot

A report on Antisemitism prepared for the World Zionist Organization for Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) reveals that there has been a sharp rise in Antisemitism worldwide in the first quarter of 2020.

The report was produced by Eli Nahum who for 17 years served as a researcher on Antisemitism at the Prime Minister's Office.

Nahum's investigation reveals the coronavirus pandemic is linked to the upswing in Antisemitic incidents.

The report notes that in governments where there are many cases of Antisemitism, there are no organized programs to combat the phenomenon. Diaspora Jews report a fear of walking around in public with Jewish attire such as a kippah, tzitzit, Star of David necklace, etc., Nahum noted in the special report.

The report notes that as early as 2019, Jews in various countries experienced Antisemitic events of a magnitude not seen before in recent years. In most countries in the world where Antisemitic events are being monitored, a record number of incidents have been recorded in the past year.

There are several countries around the world where the data is of acute concern. In Germany and the United States, there has been an increase in the number of violent incidents with an Antisemitic motive. In the United States at least one Jewish attack occurs every day on average, and in Germany a Jew is attacked every three days, noted the author of the report.

This past year, two serious Antisemitic attacks took place. The first occurred in California at a Chabad Synagogue in April 2019, where one worshiper was killed and many were injured.

The second attack took place in a German synagogue during Yom Kippur prayers, where an attacker opened fire but could not penetrate the synagogue.

The report lists all the findings that occurred during the past year from Yom Hashoah of 2019 to Yom HaShoah of 2020.

Following the findings of the report, Yaakov Hagoel, Vice-Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, scheduled an urgent online meeting this week with the heads of Jewish communities around the world to formulate an action plan.

Hagoel stated, "The findings of the report show that the scourge of Antisemitism has already become a malignant disease that disperses its poison around the world. We have already seen this phenomenon in the Middle Ages during the Black Plague. Then, as today, there is incitement against the Jewish community and a false accusation that somehow Jews are behind the epidemic. Nevertheless, we will combat this deadly phenomenon.”