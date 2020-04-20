Coronavirus death toll in Israel rises to 173

Number of coronavirus fatalities in Israel over last 24 hours falls to just two, despite increase in number of patients on respirators.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose Monday morning to 13,654, according to a report by Israel’s Health Ministry.

Two additional fatalities related to coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the total death toll in Israel to 173.

There were an increase, however, in the number of coronavirus patients relying on respirators to breathe, with 114 on assisted breathing, compared to 109 on Sunday.

A total of 150 patients are in serious condition, while 134 are in moderate condition, with another 253 in light condition being treated in hospitals across the country.

In addition, 2,166 patients in light condition are being treated while in isolation in hotels, with 6,710 more active cases restricted to home quarantine.

Thus far, 3,872 patients have recovered from the virus.