Meir Porush: We'll find solutions to the haredi students' distance learning difficulties

Distance learning for haredi students often means conference calls, but these are riddled with problems.

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (UTJ) and his staff met with senior Education Ministry officials to discuss the distance learning for haredi students.

Many parents and principals have complained that the phone lines intended for the conference calls are not holding up to the overload of students calling to hear their teachers' classes.

Several solutions were suggested, including contracting a large company to set up a special conference call network for haredi students, which will be able to handle the numerous calls.

Another suggestion was to pre-record lessons with material appropriate for several grade levels, and to have teachers speak with their students later, to ensure they understood the material and could do their work.

A second issue raised was that many families do not have enough phones for all their children to use at once.

Porush is examining whether the Ministry can purchase additional phones for such families, in a fashion similar to the way Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Yamina) is working to purchase computers to allow Arab students and those living in poverty to participate in distance learning.

"We are making enormous efforts to ensure that haredi children can continue their studies uninterrupted," Porush said. "It is known that the world exists only thanks to children's Torah learning, so regardless of the situation, no matter what we have to do, we will make sure that they do not stop learning Torah."