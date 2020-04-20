Oceanview Manor Home for Adults has consistently received stellar reviews, solid proof that this is one of the top adult care facilities.

Oceanview Manor Home for Adults: Top 4 Reviews about the Place

Oceanview Manor Home for Adults has been constantly getting stellar reviews, a solid proof that this is one of the best adult care facilities that you can find in the area. Check out the top four reviews about the place that will surely convince you to choose Oceanview Manor Home for Adults.

1. I am very happy with my decision of choosing Oceanview Manor Home for Adults.

Mary was more than pleased with the quality of care that her aunt has received at Oceanview Manor Home for Adults. She feels that the environment was easy for her aunt to navigate. It also offered individualized care without that kind of “institutional” feel while also offering the services you can find and expect from larger facilities.

For the past year, Mary’s aunt has had some ups and downs. There was a point when she even needed extra care. Everyone at the home, from the nurses, to office staff, and even to the maintenance personnel was very helpful during those times.

2. This home is just the answer to every family’s prayer.

There are people who go to work, perform their tasks then go home. There are also those who take these jobs to a completely new level. Harry and his family were very thankful that their mother was in the loving hands of Oceanview Manor Home for Adults.

He thanked the home for the beautifully rendered care. Every time the staff carefully wiped his mother’s face and spoke soothing words of comfort, Harry said that these actions not only touched his mother but also the rest of their family. Words are not enough to express how thankful they are.

3. Finding Oceanview Manor Home for Adults was a true blessing.

Oceanview Manor is an open and warm atmosphere filled with lots of natural light. Hannah found the smell and look very pleasing. She and her brother had a difficult decision to leave their mom in the home after their father passed away. But, the decision was a true blessing because of the caring, loving, gentle, and kind staff.

4. Oceanview Manor gives the kind of support you need the most.

Chelsea and her family told everyone at Oceanview Manor how much they appreciate the kindness and support during the very difficult time with her mother’s passing. It touched their hearts to see all the people who take care of her attend the wake. Everyone offered outstanding care and treated their mother with dignity and compassion until her passing.