Israel's Air Force to salute hospitals

Four Texan II T6 planes will hold flyovers over hospitals, saluting medical staff and healthcare system.

As part of this year's Independence Day celebrations, Israel Air Force aircraft will fly over hospitals around the country.

Four Texan II T-6s will perform aerobatics, saluting the hospital staffs and the healthcare system, which is at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.

The usual annual flyovers will not take place, in order to prevent crowds of people from gathering to watch.

On Monday, the Air Force will practice the aerobatics, and Israelis may notice unusual plane activity overhead.

The IDF has requested that the public adhere to Health Ministry guidelines and refrain from holding gatherings. On Independence Day itself, flyovers will be streamed live and shown on the media.