Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Blue and White chief MK Benny Gantz Monday morning at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, according to a joint statement by the Likud and Blue and White.

The meeting comes amid reports of progress between the Likud and Blue and White towards an agreement which would pave the way for the establishment of a national unity government.

On Sunday, sources with knowledge of the negotiations said that the two parties had achieved a major breakthrough in coalition talks and are close to securing a deal.

The Knesset is expected Monday to consider a bill aimed at preventing Netanyahu from being tapped for an additional term as prime minister.

The bill, which would bar candidates facing indictment from being tasked with forming a new government, has the backing of Yisrael Beytenu and Yesh Atid.

Yisrael Beytenu chief Avidgor Liberman called on Gantz Sunday to drop negotiations with Netanyahu and back the proposed legislation.

"I am again demanding that you approve deliberations on the five laws submitted by Yisrael Beytenu to the Knesset. These include the termination of a prime minister's term in a transitional government if indicted on criminal charges, the resignation of the prime minister or Knesset minister facing indictment and a bill applying Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley," said Liberman.

“All of the above-mentioned laws must be exempted from [regular procedural rules] and a special committee must be enacted for their passage at the Knesset plenum before May 7, prior to the passing of the 21-day period until the Knesset is dissolved. Tomorrow is the last day, technically, for passing the above laws."