Watch: Ben Gurion Airport looking like a ghost town

Sraya Lotan from the Israel Airports Authority filmed his workplace, the Ben Gurion Airport, to show how it has looked in recent days following the stoppage of flights to and from Israel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over 30,000 employees were on hand in the last year to assist about 25 million people who flew to 200 different destinations from the busiest, most fun and liveliest place," wrote Lotan in a Facebook post. "In one moment, everything stopped and froze."

"I spontaneously pulled out my phone and filmed my workplace which looks like the set of a horror movie, a real ghost town," he added. "The place that was the most awake and happiest became in one moment the saddest place in the country."