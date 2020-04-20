Bail revoked for suspect firebomb attempt on Massachusetts assisted living facility

A Massachusetts man charged with attempted arson at a Jewish-sponsored assisted living facility was ordered back to jail after prosecutors protested his release on bail, JTA reported on Sunday.

John Rathbun, 36, was released to home confinement last week shortly after he was charged.

Rathbun was ordered back to jail on Friday night, pending trial, by US District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni.

He allegedly attempted to detonate a homemade bomb, discovered on April 2, made up of a five-gallon plastic gas canister filled with flammable liquid, at Ruth’s House, which is located within one square mile of several other Jewish facilities, including three synagogues, a Jewish private school and a Jewish community center.

Police discovered the canister along with burnt paper, which turned out to be a Christian religious flyer. It is suspected that the flyer was set on fire in an attempt to ignite the gasoline. In addition, police found blood stains on the container, enabling them to trace the accused in the act.

The attorney’s office said the center was being discussed on white supremacist online platforms before the gas can was found.