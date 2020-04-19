Lapid to Gantz: You don't fight corruption from the inside

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid spoke this evening at a protest in Rabin Square, Tel Aviv.

During the protest, Lapid addressed the current political situation and said: "They are fighting to get into the government. Telling themselves stories. They say, “We’ll fight from the inside”. You won’t fight from the inside. You don’t fight corruption from within. If you’re inside, you’re part of it. That’s how democracies die in the 21st century. They’re not wiped out by tanks overrunning parliament. They die from within because good people were silent and weak people surrendered. From the outside everything looks exactly the same. The parliaments stand in the same place, the police band plays the same anthem, the leader hasn’t changed. He looks the same, he sounds the same, but it isn’t a democracy anymore."

"Bread and democracy go together. It’s the same struggle. This morning I joined the self-employed protest opposite the Knesset. These aren’t two separate squares, two separate speeches. It’s one struggle, of one nation. A struggle against politicians who care only for themselves. When you don’t care about democracy, you don’t care about forming a wasteful and bloated government of 34 ministers. 34 ministers. When people are going hungry. This struggle will succeed if it leaves this square and gets to every self-employed and small business owner in Israel. If it reaches every unemployed person and convinces them that we care. They have to understand that Netanyahu wants everyone in his government so he can silence everyone. They’ll be silent when he tries to demolish our democracy. They’ll be silent when he harms the economy and tramples over the citizens. There won’t be anyone to shout. There won’t be anyone left to fight for Israel’s citizens. We’re here. We’ll fight.

Elad Guttman rally in Rabin Square

Addressing the negotiations to form a new government, Lapid said: "The government being formed isn’t an emergency government or a national unity government. It is the fifth Netanyahu government. In the negotiations they didn’t even talk about the coronavirus. They didn’t talk about the economy. They talked about themselves. About their jobs. Those who broke up Blue and White and defrauded us are going to sit under a man indicted for fraud. Those who breached our trust, are going to sit under a man indicted for breach of trust. Those who were bribed with jobs and perks, are going to sit under a man indicted for bribery."

"Netanyahu turned the word ‘democracy’ into a leftist word. All our most basic principles are being worn down and trampled on every day: democracy, the rule of law, a free press, human rights, integrity. These aren’t left wing values. They are the founding principles of this country. They are the values I was educated upon and upon which I educate my children. From the day I founded Yesh Atid, these are the principles of the party: democracy, rule of law, a free press, human rights, integrity. That’s the basis. Without that there’s nothing."