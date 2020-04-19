94-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus

A 94-year-old coronavirus patient recovered from the virus and was released from Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The patient was hospitalized in moderate condition about 10 days ago in the isolated coronavirus ward. Thanks to the hospital's treatment, her condition improved significantly and after two negative tests for Corona she was released to her home accompanied by her family members.

Dr. Gabriel Monter said: "We are very happy today to see the patient recovering healthy after recovering from coronavirus. Like any patient of such an old age, we were very worried about her condition. But throughout the hospitalization we saw her power and spirit that gave us strength as well. We wish her well and many more healthy and good years"

The patient's family thanked the Shaare Tzedek staff for the treatment she received. "We had great concern for Mom's condition due to her age but we soon realized that the treatment was amazing and she was in good hands."



"We want to thank the teams for their dedicated, personal and caring service so much that we can take Mom home healthy and complete," the family added.