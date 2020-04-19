Study: Can cannabis help coronavirus patients?

Ichilov hospital initiates study into whether cannabis can alleviate symptoms of coronavirus patients in serious condition

A new study has been initiated at Ichilov Medical Center aimed at investigating whether one of the active substances in cannabis, cannabidiol, can slow down the inflammatory symptoms that accompany the deterioration of serious coronavirus patients and alleviate the symptoms of the disease.

The study was conducted in collaboration with a number of herbalists in the hospital, and is expected to recruit dozens of patients in moderate condition.

Dr. Barak Cohen, senior anesthesiologist and head of coronavirus management at Ichilov and one of the initiators of the project, emphasized that: "This is a novel approach to treating some of the symptoms with a cannabis plant ingredient that is considered safe and non-addictive."

The study was initiated by the hospital and is currently not related to any company.