Blue and White's latest threat

Blue and White says it will hold elections for Knesset Judiciary Committee if Likud does not agree to unity deal.

The Blue and White Party threatened to vote in the coming days on the election of Knesset representatives on the Judiciary Committee if negotiations with the Likud do not progress.

MK Benny Gantz's party is seeking pressure from Prime Minister Netanyahu to sign the agreement to establish a unity government as soon as possible.

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) was unimpressed with the threat, stating that "there is a majority for the national camp in the Knesset, if there is an election committee for judicial elections, you can definitely choose two representatives from the right."

Yesterday, Channel 13 News reported that Benny Gantz had promised EU representatives that he would "act on annexation" after it was brought up in the government. EU officials have issued warning messages to Gantz against applying sovereignty in the Judea and Samaria Valley.

According to the report, EU officials had spoken to Gantz's foreign affairs adviser, Melody Sucharewicz, and made it clear that the EU strongly opposes any unilateral annexation move.

The officials also made clear that Gantz should take into account that annexation moves in Judea and Samaria would have a negative impact on the EU's relationship with Israel and would cause a backlash.

The European diplomats also noted that Sucharewicz replied that Gantz had to compromise his position on the annexation and to give in to Netanyahu because he decided to insist on other issues in the coalition agreement.

The adviser also noted that the Blue and White chairman would try to influence the annexation issue from within the government if it were to be established.