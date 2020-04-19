Bus lines to increase, but no trains will run

The amount of public transportation in Israel will be enhanced as part of government directives that allow more of people allowed to leave home to work.

The National Transportation Authority of the Transportation Ministry has determined that active transport lines will be increased, and public transport lines whose activities were discontinued a month ago will be added so that the public will be able to reach employment centers and supermarkets. However, trains will not resume their service.

The return to full activity will be phased in, starting tomorrow, and according to the ability of the transportation operators to recruit drivers.

According to government directives, the economy does not return to full activity and is prohibited from leaving the home for non-essential needs. The National Transportation Authority's professional bodies have guided transport operators to increase lines at which load was recorded.

Public transport will continue to operate until 8 PM daily, and its activities will cease on weekends. According to the emergency regulations, public transport passengers are required to wear a mask, cannot pay the bus driver in cash, and passengers must load their electronic tickets before boarding.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, the National Transportation Authority has been working to keep drivers and passengers healthy. The first row near the driver will remain empty, and a maximum of 20 passengers will be allowed on each line.