Worshipers return to Western Wall - in limited format

Prayer at Kotel limited at this stage to Old City residents who live up to 500 meters away.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that as of Sunday evening, the Western Wall plaza will be divided into several prayer complexes at distances from each other as required.

Arrival at the Western Wall at this stage is limited to those whose residence is only 500 meters away, ie. residents of the Old City.

There are roadblocks at entrances to the Old City and police do not allow those who are not Old City residents entry.

In coordination with police, the entrance to the Western Wall area will be through security inspection at Dung Gate as well as from the entrance from the direction of David Street (the shuk).

At each entrance, a steward of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation will conduct a detailed registration. Worshipers will enter according to the registration for a specific prayer time, for purposes of monitoring.

A temperature test will also be conducted and it will be verified that everyone has a mask according to instructions. Worshipers who come to the Western Wall plaza and are found to have a high temperature or no mask will not be able to enter.