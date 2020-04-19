Soldiers released for vacation

Thousands of soldiers released for first vacation since onset of Corona Crisis in Israel.

The IDF began this morning, Sunday, to release thousands of soldiers who have been on operational activity and at bases since the coronavirus crisis began in Israel.

The IDF defines this phase as the first vacation as part of "Corona Routine" whereby operational activity continues in parallel to the fight against coronavirus.

Prior to leaving, detailed briefings were held on the bases on how to get to and from the base using the Shuttle app, with which each soldier records his address and the military shuttle driver will pick him up and drop him off up to a kilometer from his home.

The vacation will last from three to four days, followed by a week at bases under “field conditions” so as not to cause contagion. For example, artillery soldiers will be staying in reconnaissance tents on their return for a week to certify their health.

In addition, the IDF today is replacing the 1,387 soldiers who served as auxiliary forces to police with other soldiers.