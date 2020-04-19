Worldwide coronavirus death toll tops 160,000

More than 2.3 million people have been infected by coronavirus, with over 161,000 confirmed deaths since outbreak began.

Body of coronavirus victim removed from nursing home in Montreal

More than 2.3 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus worldwide, with some 161,000 fatalities, according to a new report.

Johns Hopkins University reported Sunday that at least 161,000 have died worldwide as a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in Wuhan, China.

Some 2.345 million infections have been reported, including 1.58 million active cases, with another 604,000 people having recovered from the virus.

Of the 1.58 million active cases, more than 55,000 are serious or critical.

According to AFP, 101,398 of the total fatalities were recorded in Europe, where 1,151,820 infections were reported.

In the US, 39,015 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded, out of nearly 739,000 total cases.