Coronavirus death rate slows in Spain with 410 dead overnight

Number of new coronavirus deaths in Spain drops by 27% Sunday, with total death toll reaching 20,453.

The number of new coronavirus-related fatalities in Spain fell sharply over the weekend, Spanish Health Ministry officials reported Sunday.

A total of 410 people died from the virus between Saturday and Sunday morning, the Spanish Health Ministry said, the fewest in a 24-hour period since March 22nd.

Since the first coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Spain on March 9th a total of 20,453 fatalities have been reported in the country, which is home to about 47 million people.

Sunday’s figures mark a sharp decline from previous days’ death tolls. On Saturday, 565 coronavirus deaths were reported.

Spain has had the third highest official death toll from the novel coronavirus, behind the United States, where 39,015 deaths have been reported, and Italy, where 23,227 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded.

Spanish health officials also reported that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 195,944, up from 191,726 on Saturday.