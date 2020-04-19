Jerusalem: 29-year-old with pre-existing condition dies from coronavirus

Woman suffering from terminal illness becomes the youngest person in Israel to die of the coronavirus at just 29 years of age.

Two female patients suffering from the coronavirus passed away at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center overnight, hospital officials reported Sunday morning.

One of the two patients was identified as a 29-year-old woman who had been suffering from a terminal illness. As a result of a coronavirus infection, she had lost consciousness and was placed on a ventilator. After her condition deteriorated to critical, the woman passed away last night as a result of the coronavirus infection.

The young woman’s family, who was unable to be by her side before she passed away, recited the traditional Jewish mourner’s prayer (Kaddish) over the telephone.

The other patient, a 76-year-old woman, is said to have had a number of pre-existing medical conditions. She was admitted to the hospital about two weeks ago, and had been anesthetized and placed on assisted breathing.

Hospital officials permitted the woman’s family to be at her side before she passed away.

In a statement released Sunday morning, hospital officials said the entire staff “shares in the families’ deep sorrow” following the two deaths.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli Health Ministry reported that the number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel has risen to 171.

In addition, the Ministry said that the total number of confirmed cases in Israel has increased to 13,362.

Of those, 3,564 have recovered from the virus, with another 9,627 cases currently active.