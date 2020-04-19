Coronavirus death toll in Israel rises to 171

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel hits 13,362, while number of fatalities rises to 171.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel has risen to 171, the Israeli Health Ministry reported Sunday morning.

According to data released by the Ministry, the total number of confirmed cases in Israel has increased to 13,362.

Of those, 3,564 have recovered from the virus, with another 9,627 cases currently active. The vast majority of the active cases (9,378) are listed as being light, with another 140 in moderate condition. One-hundred-and-nine patients are currently on assisted breathing.

The latest fatalities include a 96-year-old man who died at Netanya’s Laniado Hospital, and an 85-year-old woman who died at the Baruch Padeh Medical Center (Poriya) in Tiberias.