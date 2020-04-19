PA: Number of coronavirus cases rises to 313

Six new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the Palestinian Authority in the last day.

Ibrahim Milhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet, on Saturday reported that a 78-year-old woman, a resident of Issawiya in eastern Jerusalem, had died from coronavirus. The woman suffered from underlying conditions.

As part of his daily update, Milhem reported that six new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed among Palestinian Arabs.

The number of Palestinian Arabs to have been diagnosed with coronavirus rose to 313, including 105 in villages near Jerusalem and 15 in the Gaza Strip.

PA “health minister” Mai al-Kaila noted that 227 patients are in stable condition and 69 have recovered from the disease.

PA “foreign minister” Riyad al-Maliki said in the daily briefing that the PA intends to expose the Israeli failures in dealing with the coronavirus, including the neglect of eastern Jerusalem and the prisons in which Palestinian Arab prisoners are held.