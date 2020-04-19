Gantz says 'significant progress' made in unity government negotiations with Likud

Gantz said that as far as he was concerned, there is nothing standing in the way of an agreement in the coming day.

Channel 12 reporter Amit Segal said that Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz told associates that significant progress had been made towards the establishment of a unity government with the Likud, and that a breakthrough had been made towards the signing of an agreement.

Gantz added that as far as he was concerned, there is nothing standing in the way of an agreement within the coming day.

According to the report, Blue and White MK Hili Tropper was interviewed by "Meet the Press" and revealed that his party intends to renew Knesset proceedings on Monday.

Tropper stressed that he still hopes a unity government can be established and that "the door has not been shut," as he put it. He went on to say that, "If we end up without a [unity] government, there is cheating and irresponsibility involved."

Tropper made it clear that the status of the Israeli judicial system was at the core of negotiations, and that [his party would not make] compromises on the issue: "We will not agree to a government that will undermine the rule of law," he said.

"We will not allow the courts to be harmed; the [statute according to which the Knesset would be able to overrule the Supreme Court] is a red line."

On Saturday night, another report said Blue and White and Likud parties are continuing negotiations for a unity government.