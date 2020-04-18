Number of coronavirus fatalities reaches 164

Health Ministry: Number of patients on ventilators drops, number of fatalities rises to 164.

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday evening said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 13,265.

However, the number of patients on ventilators has dropped from 118 to 113.

Of those confirmed to have coronavirus, 3,456 have recovered and 164 have died. Another 165 are in serious condition, and 145 are in moderate condition.

One of those who died Saturday is an 80-year-old man, who was a resident of Baqa al-Gharbiyye. He was hospitalized in the coronavirus unit in Hadera's Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, and suffered from various underlying conditions.

On Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced that special education students will return to school this week, and companies will be allowed to operate at 30% capacity.

He warned that if there is a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Israel will need to tighten the lockdown again.

The Israeli government will vote on the details of the lighter regulations on Saturday night.