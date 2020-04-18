Canadian government introduces new protective measures against COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues its global scourge, numerous nations have enacted social distancing measures, including the requirement to wear gloves and face masks outside of the home. Canada is no exception. With the country's borders already closed and the country on general lockdown, on April 17th, the Canadian Minister of Transport announced new safety precautions to go into effect in two days.

The new set of guidelines will require Canadians traveling by air to be in possession of a non-medical face mask, which they will be required to wear whenever coming within two meters of fellow passengers, at screening checkpoints, and whenever directed to do so by personnel.

Canadians traveling by boat or other means of methods marine transportation will also be encouraged to wear protective face masks. Ferry operators will provide directions on the importance of wearing face coverings to passengers who may face being prohibited from making the trip or receiving a fine should they fail to comply with directives.

Additionally, the guidelines will strongly encourage mobile, rail, and bus passengers to have face masks handy and wear these whenever coming in close contact with other passengers.

The country's Health Ministry said that while citizens were encouraged to remain at home, if they did travel, the above directives would serve in protecting them from the quickly-spreading disease.