Police close Christian prayer gathering in Eilat

Police in the southern city of Eilat closed a Christian prayer gathering, a police spokesperson said.

"In the ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the south, police patrol units in the city of Eilat closed an illegal gathering for Christian prayers of more than 100 people," a police statement read.

"Police dispersed everybody and the site was closed for further 30 days in order to prevent people from gathering there unnecessarily against the laws and orders of the Ministry of Health and police."

Police arrive to close down illegal prayer gathering Israel Police spokesperson

On Saturday, Israel's Health Ministry reported that the country has confirmed 13,17 coronavirus cases, and 167 of the patients are in serious condition, with 118 on ventilators.

The Ministry added that 9,950 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday