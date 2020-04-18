Physician's assistant, 33, on ECMO machine after contracting coronavirus

Physician's assistant placed on ECMO machine as coronavirus fatalities rise to 159.

The condition of a physician's assistant, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, has deteriorated and she has been placed on life support.

The young woman, 33-year-old, is now on an ECMO machine and in the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, Sheba Medical Center said.

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday said that an 82-year-old man died of coronavirus on Saturday at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, bringing the number of fatalities from the disease to 159.

Also on Saturday, the Ministry that 9,950 coronavirus tests were performed in the 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday.